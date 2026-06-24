Wharton Arts Names Carol Chickering Burden as New President & CEO

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Wharton Arts has announced the appointment of Carol Chickering Burden as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience at the intersection of the arts, education, and youth development.

“Since 1979, Wharton Arts has transformed music education across New Jersey,” said Julia Sen, co-chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are thrilled to welcome Carol To lead us into our next half-century. We believe music changes lives, and Carol's dynamic background as an artist, educator, and executive makes her the perfect leader to champion our vision.”

Burden's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Wharton Arts as the organization continues to strengthen its foundation, expand its reach, and advance its mission of providing accessible, high-quality performing arts education. With extensive experience in organizational leadership, philanthropy, strategic planning, and community engagement, Burden brings a unique combination of artistic, educational, and executive expertise to the role.

Said New Jersey Youth Symphony Music Director and Conductor Helen Cha-Pyo, “I am thrilled to welcome Carol Chickering Burden as Wharton Arts' President and CEO. Carol is a highly respected arts leader whose impact on arts education and community engagement has been felt throughout New Jersey and beyond. I have had the privilege of working alongside her through the El Sistema New Jersey Alliance and have long admired her vision, collaborative spirit, and unwavering commitment to expanding access to the arts. As Wharton Arts enters an exciting new chapter of growth and opportunity, I am confident that Carol's leadership will build upon the organization's strong foundation and help shape an even brighter future. I am excited for all that lies ahead for Wharton Arts under her leadership.”

A recognized leader in the arts and youth development sectors, Burden has successfully led organizational growth, built sustainable revenue streams, fostered strategic partnerships, and elevated the profile and impact of mission-driven organizations throughout her career.

Burden joins Wharton Arts following three years as Director of Philanthropy at New York Junior Tennis & Learning, where she was responsible for contributed income, major donor stewardship and development planning. Carol was also President and CEO of Capital Harmony Works. Under her leadership, the organization scaled its budget from $215,000 to $1.2 million, increased staff capacity, strengthened equity-centered and professional development practices, and emerged as a nationally recognized model for El Sistema–inspired creative youth development. Prior to her nonprofit leadership music education career, Burden enjoyed a distinguished performing career as a soprano, appearing with leading ensembles and organizations including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City Opera, Long Beach Opera, and the Houston Symphony Orchestra, as well as orchestras and choral organizations across the United States and Europe.

Burden graduated from Amherst College, received a Master of Music from The Juilliard School and holds a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University.

'Wharton Arts has built something rare—a community where people seeking every kind of experience, whether the amplification of youth voice, creative aging, or pre-professional music training, are met with seriousness, warmth, and the full resources of a world-class institution,' said Burden. 'To be trusted with its leadership is an honor I don't take lightly. I can't wait to get to work.'

For more information about Wharton Arts, visit WhartonArts.org

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