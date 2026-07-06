Wharton Arts Performing Arts School to Launch New Fall Classes and Programs

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Wharton Arts is now accepting registrations for the Fall 2026 semester of its Performing Arts School (PAS), offering a diverse lineup of performing arts classes for students of all ages and experience levels.

This fall, PAS is introducing several new programs designed to inspire creativity and expand opportunities across every stage of life. New offerings include:

Tots & Tunes, an engaging music class for young children and their caregivers;

Creative Drama, providing a new weekday theater option for elementary-aged students;

Scriptwriting Workshop for aspiring playwrights and storytellers;

Piano for Singers, designed to help vocalists build keyboard skills;

Music Matters!, an interactive music appreciation class for adults;

and a new Saturday Music Theory program for students looking to strengthen their musical foundation.

In addition to these new classes, the Performing Arts School offers instruction across a broad range of performing arts disciplines, including piano, voice, strings, guitar, winds, brass, percussion, and harp, as well as theater arts and early childhood music. Students can explore individual interests, build confidence, and develop artistic skills in a welcoming and supportive environment led by experienced teaching artists.

Wharton Arts will also hold auditions for its fall youth production of Matilda JR on September 4 and 5, offering students the opportunity to take part in one of the season's flagship theatrical productions.

'Our mission is to make high-quality arts education accessible to everyone, from toddlers experiencing music for the first time to adults discovering a new creative passion,' said PAS Director Debra Joyal. 'We're excited to welcome both new and returning students for another inspiring season.'

Classes begin in September, and early registration is encouraged as enrollment is limited for many programs.

To view the complete fall class schedule or register online, visit WhartonArts.org or contact the Performing Arts School at 908-790-0700.

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

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