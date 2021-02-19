West Windsor Arts Council to Host Virtual Film Screening of AMERICAN HASI

West Windsor Arts Council will continue to expand its virtual programming with the February 27, 2021, film screening of "American Hasi," a heartfelt documentary that follows a part-time stand-up comedian on a 35-day tour of India. Things don't exactly go as planned for Tushar Singh, an Indian-American from Huntsville, Alabama, who took a film crew - and his mom - on his "make it or break it" career adventure.

The film offers a funny, yet emotional look at life as a stand-up comedian. "We are truly excited not only to present the film, but also a live Q&A with Tushar and director Laura Asherman," says Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts Council. "This exclusive screening was made possible by Tushar's sister, Preeti, an active member of the arts center."

Singh likes to connect with his audiences through storytelling and experiences we can all relate to, "like hating your job," he jokes. Yet, in the film, Singh quickly discovers that his unique life experience growing up as a "chubby brown kid" with a conservative Hindu father in the Deep South didn't resonate with audiences in India. Suddenly, he found himself having yet another cultural identity crisis and a career crisis.

"American Hasi" is for anyone who has ever questioned their identity, experienced rejection, changed careers, pursued a passion despite all odds, rooted for the underdog or just needed a good laugh.

"The movie speaks to many familiar themes. So basically there is no excuse not to watch it," he says. "It's also beautifully shot and takes the viewer on a tour across India that offers a behind-the-scenes look at India's flourishing comedy scene. It features clips of some of the 'greats,' like Vir Das; Russell Peters, who is considered the grandfather of Indian Comedy; and Bill Burr, one of my favorites."

The pandemic not only halted Singh's comedy career but impacted his day job as a digital marketing director in New York City as well. He continues to work remotely and perform occasionally in clubs, and also finds time to draw, another one of his many talents. He will be offering one of his works at the upcoming West Windsor Arts Council Annual Gala and Silent Auction.

"I am looking forward to being part of my (sister's) community! West Windsor is where I hid from the pandemic, and I won't ever forget that!" adds Singh.

West Windsor Arts Council is presenting the film as a lead-up to its March 13 fundraising gala and comedy show, which Singh will headline. "The theme of this year's gala is humor. The program is called 'Rx: Laughter' because we understand the healing properties of humor. A good laugh is good for the mind, body and spirit," adds Green.

"American Hasi" will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 27th, with a Q&A period with Tushar Singh and Laura Asherman following the film. Tickets are $15 per household.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.westwindsorarts.org.