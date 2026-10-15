WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY to Make Free Debut at Vivid Stage
Ten newly-commissioned plays by Lauren Gunderson, Lynn Nottage, Sarah Ruhl, and others will be performed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Summit.
Vivid Stage, a professional theatre based in Summit,NJ, is participating in the nationwide event: Women+ on the Edge of Democracy on November 2 at 7:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 587 Springfield Avenue in Summit. This free play reading is a collaboration with Interweave and St John's, with registration required. Together, these plays will invite us to gather, reflect, and continue the conversation.
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy is a unique event that originated with the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington, Vermont in partnership with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. It is intended to stimulate engagement and participation in the midterm elections, which are scheduled for November 3. “At its heart, this is about how practicing democracy requires holding space for reflection, discussion, curiosity, and the questions we cannot ignore,” said Jay Wahl, Executive Director of the Flynn. More about the project: https://www.democracy.flynnvt.org/
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy has brought together acclaimed women+ playwrights to create short plays that respond to shared questions about the state of democracy in America. Theatre artists in over forty states and several international locations will participate in the event before the elections. Ten selected newly-commissioned plays will be brought to life by Vivid Stage's 18-actor cast.
Funny, fierce, intimate, unsettling, surprising, and deeply human, the plays approach democracy from wildly different directions. The work of the following playwrights will be included in Vivid Stage's reading: Lauren Gunderson, Justice Hehir, Elizabeth Kuti, Kimber Lee, Sarah Mantell, Lynn Nottage, a.k. payne, Sarah Ruhl, Heidi Schreck, and Jenni Schwartz. Directed by Laura Ekstrand, the cast of eighteen actors will include: Michael Banza, Andrew Binger, Clark Carmichael, Ciara Chanel, Harry Patrick Christian, Sarah Cuneo, Andy Danford, Angela Della Ventura, Laura Ekstrand, Eli Ganias, Asia Jenine, Gail Lou, Scott McGowan, Jolee Morris, Saphire Oshun, Jason Szamreta, Harriett Trangucci and Emaline Williams.
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy will appear at St. John's Lutheran Church at 587 Springfield Avenue in Summit on Monday, November 2 at 7:00 pm. A reception will follow the performance. Tickets are free, but must be reserved.
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