WE DECLARE to Open at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey This Month
The devised presentation features Robert Cuccioli, RJ Foster, Raphael Nash Thompson, and seven other cast members.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast of We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation, an original devised presentation created by Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe.
The fourth and final installment of the Theatre's Revolutionary Voices reading series will take place on Monday, October 26, at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.
The cast features John Ahlin (Broadway: Waiting for Godot); Michael Stewart Allen (National Tour: War Horse); Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables); RJ Foster (Broadway: Fat Ham, Home, The Lehman Trilogy); Amber Friendly (TV: The Morning Show); Darlene Hope (STNJ: Florence & Mojo); Erin Partin (STNJ: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth); and Raphael Nash Thompson (Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window).
The artistic team includes Brian B. Crowe as director; light design by Kevin Gartley; and sound design by Steven Beckel. Jenna Gregson stage manages.
As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation invites audiences to reflect on the words that founded the nation and the voices that have challenged, expanded, and redefined their meaning throughout American history.
'The American story is one of extraordinary courage and breathtaking contradictions,' says Crowe. 'Tales of people who dared to imagine a different world and people who fought fiercely to preserve the world they knew. Revolutionaries who challenged a king, enslaved people who demanded freedom, women who insisted on a voice, immigrants who risked everything for a new beginning, and ordinary citizens who stood up to injustice at extraordinary personal cost. It is exciting because American history is not simply a parade of great men, famous battles, and presidential decisions. It is a collision of ideas, ambitions, dreams, and competing visions of what this country should be. That's where the drama lives.'
s the culminating installment of Revolutionary Voices, the piece offers an opportunity to consider the enduring power of language, the complexities of the nation's founding ideals, and the work that remains to realize their promise.
Single tickets for We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation range from $20 to $50. The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $25 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $35 under 35 ticket option, which offers $35 tickets for patrons aged 35 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of Seniors, PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.
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