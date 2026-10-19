WE DECLARE to Open at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey This Month

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast of We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation, an original devised presentation created by Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe.

The fourth and final installment of the Theatre's Revolutionary Voices reading series will take place on Monday, October 26, at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

The cast features John Ahlin (Broadway: Waiting for Godot); Michael Stewart Allen (National Tour: War Horse); Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables); RJ Foster (Broadway: Fat Ham, Home, The Lehman Trilogy); Amber Friendly (TV: The Morning Show); Darlene Hope (STNJ: Florence & Mojo); Erin Partin (STNJ: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth); and Raphael Nash Thompson (Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window).

The artistic team includes Brian B. Crowe as director; light design by Kevin Gartley; and sound design by Steven Beckel. Jenna Gregson stage manages.

As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation invites audiences to reflect on the words that founded the nation and the voices that have challenged, expanded, and redefined their meaning throughout American history.

'The American story is one of extraordinary courage and breathtaking contradictions,' says Crowe. 'Tales of people who dared to imagine a different world and people who fought fiercely to preserve the world they knew. Revolutionaries who challenged a king, enslaved people who demanded freedom, women who insisted on a voice, immigrants who risked everything for a new beginning, and ordinary citizens who stood up to injustice at extraordinary personal cost. It is exciting because American history is not simply a parade of great men, famous battles, and presidential decisions. It is a collision of ideas, ambitions, dreams, and competing visions of what this country should be. That's where the drama lives.'

s the culminating installment of Revolutionary Voices, the piece offers an opportunity to consider the enduring power of language, the complexities of the nation's founding ideals, and the work that remains to realize their promise.

Single tickets for We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation range from $20 to $50. The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $25 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $35 under 35 ticket option, which offers $35 tickets for patrons aged 35 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of Seniors, PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 04 Hrs 43 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming