Video: Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Celebrates Easter Prior To Their NYC-Area Engagements

The lovable bugs from Cirque du Soleil's OVO are on an Easter Egg Hunt to celebrate the upcoming holiday, and they've collected quite a few surprises!

The show is coming to the greater NYC area for 2 engagements in 2024: June 20-22, 2024 at Prudential Center in Newark and August 15-18, 2024 at UBS Arena in Elmont.

Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets for OVO are available online at the button below.