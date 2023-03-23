Vanguard Theater Awarded 2023 Community Grant Through Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand

To mark the 60th birthday of NBA legend Michael Jordan, NJ nonprofit Vanguard Theater was awarded a community grant by Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. Vanguard was the only NJ-based organization to receive such news, and one of only two theater companies. Co-Founded in 2015 by NJ Based theater maker Janeece Freeman Clark, Vanguard aims to challenge social and cultural narratives through professional theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism, and Mentorship.

"Creating more equitable futures for Black people starts with an intentional journey. So, as our Jordan Brand family celebrates Michael's 60th birthday, we are thrilled to welcome these organizations committed to accelerating progress in their communities," says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

Building on the efforts of the BCC, Vanguard Theater will specifically use the grant funds to support and nurture original and new works that inspire audiences to think critically about existing social and cultural narratives, through a New Works Festival: Illuminating New Voices. With this generous award from the BCC, Vanguard Theater is opening submissions for the New Works Festival, running May 19-23, at Vanguard Theater.

"This funding will help us immensely in our continued efforts to mentor and amplify marginalized voices in all areas of the theater industry including, but not limited to writers, producers, composers, performers, directors, choreographers, and managers," said Freeman-Clark, who serves as Vanguard's Producing Artistic Director.

Jordan Community Grants are awarded once a year to grassroots, non-profit organizations that are driving action and leading sustainable solutions to improve Black lives in their neighborhoods. Grant funds were awarded to 48 organizations, including Vanguard Theater, with a local connection to the initiative's four key focus areas of economic justice, education, narrative change, and social justice.

This is the third cycle of the Community Grant Program as part of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's commitment to the Black community.

ABOUT VANGUARD THEATER



Founded in 2015, Vanguard Theater Company is a 501(c)(3) committed to changing social and cultural narratives through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism & Mentorship. Vanguard Theater has quickly become a destination for great professional theater, inspired community collaborations, excellent youth programming, and more. Manifest star Geraldine Leer recently named Vanguard Theater

as one of her favorite artistic destinations in Montclair, NJ and, to quote Jay Lustig, reviewer for NJ Stages, "This is the third Vanguard Theater show I've reviewed since it opened its new Montclair space last year, and I've been impressed by them all." Vanguard looks forward to continuing its reputation for excellent theater and impactful community dialogue in its second full season in Montclair, NJ.

Contact: vanguard@dreamvtc.org, www.vanguardtheatercompany.org, or on social media @vtcnj and #dreamVTC.