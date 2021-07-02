VIDEO: Watch Bloopers and Outtakes From IT'S ONLY A PLAY at George Street Playhouse

It's Only a Play is running now, virtually, at George Street Playhouse through July 4, 2021. The theatre has released a new video featuring outtakes and bloopers from the production. Watch below!

Professionally filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's hit comedy comes to life for this new streaming production! It is opening night on Broadway, and an unforgettable cast of characters, from the self-possessed leading lady to the starry-eyed coat check boy, is eagerly awaiting "rave" reviews. Equal parts uproarious and heartfelt - It's Only a Play will remind you why there's no business like show business.

Virtual Household Tickets will be available to purchase until 8 PM EST on Saturday, July 3, 2021 due to the holiday weekend and to allow viewers enough time to view the show in its entirety.

Learn more at https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/shows/show/its-only-play/.