Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Streams NEW VOICES 2009: THOROUGHLY MODERN MUSICALS
The annual "New Voices" concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory.
Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.
