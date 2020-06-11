VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores the Works of The Bronte Family and WUTHERING HEIGHTS for Humanities Symposium Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at the work of The Bronte Family and WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Dive into the world of the Brontes with host Robert Johanson, a "lecture" by Professor Elliot Engel, a tour of the set by designer Michael Anania, and readings from the literary works by Libby Christophersen, Mark H. Dold, David Ledingham, Jodie Lynne McLintock, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby.

