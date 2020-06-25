Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores the The Works of Irving Berlin for Humanities Symposium Series

Article Pixel Jun. 25, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at the work of composer Irving Berlin!

Join the symposium on the set of Paper MIll's 1996 production of Call Me Madam. This dazzling celebration of the life and music of Irving Berlin (White Christmas, Annie Get Your Gun) is hosted by Mark Waldrop and music director Albert Evans, with performances by Waldrop, Ann Brown, Robert Johanson, Liz Larsen, and Judith McCauley.

