VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores Critics and Criticism for Humanities Symposium Series
Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.
Join the symposium on the set of Paper MIll's production of Out of Order, for a critics panel with Clive Barnes (New York Times), Peter Filichia (Star-Ledger), Howard Kissel (Daily News), and Gretchen Van Benthuysen (Asbury Park Press), moderated by publicists Richard Kornberg and Rick Miramontez.
