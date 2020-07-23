VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores Belle Epoque for Humanities Symposium Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.

Join the conversation on the set of Paper MIll's 1996 production of Gigi for a discussion moderated by Robert Johanson with scholars from Princeton, Rutgers, and Cooper Hewitt/Parsons, plus special guest costume designer Gregg Barnes.

