VIDEO: PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024

Pilobolus: Re: Creation is coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ April 6, 2024.
Pilobolus’s new Re: Creation Tour reminds us that play and creativity are fundamental to the human experience and that stories are alive, breathing and can teach, comfort and connect us to each other.
Re: Creation features new works with new collaborators that take the company into uncharted waters, which is where the innovative troupe feels most at home. Alongside groundbreaking new pieces, the company breathes new life into beloved works from the past to create an experience both timely and timeless.
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. We are located at 100 South Street in Morristown, NJ 07960. Facebook: @MayoPerformingArtsCenter Instagram: @mayopac Twitter: @mayocenter
For tickets and more information, call (973) 539-8008 or visit our official website, MayoArts.org.
