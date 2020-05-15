VIDEO: Local New Jersey Teen Starts A Virtual Choir To Spread Joy

Kaitlyn Hulme, a 16 year old resident of Monmouth County New Jersey, decided to take advantage of quarantine in a very special way. On April 28, she released her first video of her recently founded virtual choir group, The Quarantined Choir which is a group of teens ages 15-19, performing "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway Musical Rent.

Kaitlyn started this group as an attempt to help spread the gift of music whilst being stuck at home. The group, founded by Kaitlyn, is solely run by her, which includes the audio/video editing process.

Their first video was seen on News 12 New Jersey and CBS Inside Edition. Their second release, "You Will Be Found" from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen", was also shown on News 12 New Jersey the same day that the video was posted.

Kaitlyn was recently interviewed by 94.3 The Point, one of New Jersey's local radio stations, about her experience with music and how the choir has affected her life. Check out The Quarantined Choir on Youtube and Instagram @thequarantinedchoir





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You