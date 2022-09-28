Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey

This grant will enable the expansion of the CALTA21 curriculum for 9th- and 10th-grade social studies students in bilingual classrooms.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21). This grant will enable the expansion of the CALTA21 curriculum for 9th- and 10th-grade social studies students in bilingual classrooms. The program will design a curriculum that meets New Jersey Student Learning Standards for New Jersey's Amistad Law. The Amistad Law calls public schools to implement materials and texts that integrate the history and contributions of African Americans and descendants of the African Diaspora. In addition, because of their large diverse student community, the curriculum design will be widened to include more inclusive content in EPS's US I and World History curriculum.

"The Art Center is committed to inclusivity," said Sarah Walko, Director of Education and Community Engagement. "We welcome and value and celebrate diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, and constantly work to nurture an environment that is open and supportive. This new initiative that we're undertaking with longtime partners in the Elizabeth Public Schools and CALTA21 is another step towards that goal. It is an initiative that links the Art Center to the school district and classrooms to create supportive environments that allow students to feel welcome, seen, and heard. The program takes a culturally and socially responsive approach that has learning at its core and is based on principles of inclusion, equity, and social justice."

This grant was one of 120 awarded and will cover a two-year period, with planning to take place in FY23 and implementation to occur in FY24. In total, Museums for America awarded more than $29 million dollars in grants in this year's program, supporting projects that strengthen the ability of individual museums to benefit the public by providing high-quality, inclusive learning experiences, maximizing resources to address community needs through partnerships and collaborations, and by preserving and providing access to the collections entrusted to their care. For more information about the IMLS visit imls.gov.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Flutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin AuditoriumFlutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin Auditorium
September 28, 2022

On Sunday October 2, 4pm at Taplin Auditorium, acclaimed musicians Marya Martin, flutist and Donna Weng Friedman, pianist, will perform the world premiere of Microvids for flute and piano, by composer Stefania de Kenessey, as part of the Donna Weng Friedman '80 Masterclass Series at Princeton University.
VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New JerseyVACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey
September 28, 2022

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21).
Broadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next MonthBroadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next Month
September 28, 2022

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals Parade and The Bridges of Madison County, the latter which had a star-studded run at the Axelrod in Spring 2022. 
Tribute To Daniel Craig Hosted By Stephen Colbert at NJPAC In OctoberTribute To Daniel Craig Hosted By Stephen Colbert at NJPAC In October
September 28, 2022

The Montclair Film, New Jersey's leading film non-profit, announced that The Montclair Film Festival will present its 2022 Tribute to Daniel Craig, star of the highly anticipated GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY with Stephen Colbert hosting Mr. Craig on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECTState Theatre New Jersey Presents Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECT
September 28, 2022

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Tracy Morgan in the No Disrespect tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$110.   