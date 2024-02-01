VACNJ Art Center Receives $20,000 Grant From NEA

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will receive $20,000 grant from NEA for interdisciplinary project on art and mass incarceration.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos: In Rehearsals for AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: In Rehearsals for AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse Photo 4 Interview: Director, Karen Thornton of AGNES OF GOD at Summit Playhouse

VACNJ Art Center Receives $20,000 Grant From NEA

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support an interdisciplinary project on art and mass incarceration through exhibitions and public programs across New Jersey in partnership with local artists, organizations, and stakeholders. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.” 

This grant will enable VACNJ to present four exhibitions featuring artwork created by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals who share a commitment to criminal legal reform in fall 2024. In collaboration with the Erik James Montgomery Foundation, the Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery I will feature an exhibition of photography by incarcerated youth. The overall project also encompasses interdisciplinary public programs including a story telling event featuring individuals who have been affected by mass incarceration; an art-making workshop for teens for social justice; and a panel discussion on mass incarceration composed of artists and scholars.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to the NEA for their generous support. This funding is a vital step towards our commitment to exploring the critical issue of mass incarceration and the ongoing pursuit of reform within our criminal legal system," said Melanie Cohn, VACNJ Executive Director. "The exhibitions and programs enabled by this grant will not only allow us to share impactful work with communities across New Jersey but also serve as a platform to recognize and affirm the humanity of those who are incarcerated. Through these initiatives, we aim to foster a deeper understanding, raising awareness around this complex societal challenge."

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.
 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Kate Hamills THE SCARLET LETTER World Premiere Begins Performances This Weekend at Two Riv Photo
Kate Hamill's THE SCARLET LETTER World Premiere Begins Performances This Weekend at Two River Theater

Two River Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Scarlet Letter written by Kate Hamill, one of the American theater’s most widely produced contemporary playwrights, and directed by Shelley Butler.

2
Pushcart Players to Present LIFT EVERY VOICE: A LETTER TO THE EDITOR at Paper Mill Playhou Photo
Pushcart Players to Present LIFT EVERY VOICE: A LETTER TO THE EDITOR at Paper Mill Playhouse

Pushcart Players will present “Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor” on February 9 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

3
Open Mic Night Returns To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck This Month Photo
Open Mic Night Returns To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck This Month

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts Theatre presents their monthly OPEN MIC NIGHT for music, comedy, and more on Thursday, February 15th, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road between Walraven and State Street in Teaneck, NJ 07666. 

4
Erin Quill Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March! Photo
Erin Quill Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March!

Erin Quill has joined the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

More Hot Stories For You

Erin Quill Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March!Erin Quill Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below This March!
Theater To Go Continues Salute To NJ Playwrights At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre With A LOVESONG FOR MISS LYDIA February 9-11Theater To Go Continues Salute To NJ Playwrights At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre With A LOVESONG FOR MISS LYDIA February 9-11
NJPAC To Continue Free Monthly Jazz Vespers Concert Series February-June 2024NJPAC To Continue Free Monthly Jazz Vespers Concert Series February-June 2024
CITY OF ANGELS Opens at Music Mountain TheatreCITY OF ANGELS Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Videos

Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Video
Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
ESSPY in New Jersey ESSPY
New Jersey Repertory Company (2/22-3/17)
Los Escultores del Aire/Danza Abend/Catalonia-USA-Costa-Rica in New Jersey Los Escultores del Aire/Danza Abend/Catalonia-USA-Costa-Rica
Jersey City Theater Center (2/15-2/15)
Almost, Maine in New Jersey Almost, Maine
The Blue Moon Theatre (2/09-2/18)
The Importance of Being Earnest in New Jersey The Importance of Being Earnest
Grunin Center for the Arts (4/12-4/21)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
A Little Night Music in New Jersey A Little Night Music
Sieminski Theater (3/07-3/10)
Sunday in the Park with George in New Jersey Sunday in the Park with George
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (3/08-3/24)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
Repertory Evening in New Jersey Repertory Evening
Victoria Theatre (New Jersey Performing Arts Center) (5/03-5/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You