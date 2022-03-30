Union High School Performing Arts Company Will Present KISS ME, KATE Beginning This Weekend

This April, the Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) will be performing Kiss Me, Kate; Licensed through Concord Theatricals, with music by Cole Porter and lyrics and book by Samuel and Bella Spewack. It is a play within a play featuring a group of actors at a theatre in Baltimore performing The Shrew, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare's A Taming of the Shrew. It is a blending of operetta and of musical comedy. The story is about the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer, and star and his leading lady, Lilli Vanessi (also his ex-wife).

"It's been several years since I've worked in this theatre and this is my first time directing a high school production. It was truly a great experience because most of these students were mine years ago as middle schoolers. So it has been truly rewarding to see them grow as performers and individuals." - Director, Katherine Decker Lewis. "Our kids have been working so hard these past couple months. Everyone was willing to challenge themselves which made the process super fun." - Choreographer, Ashley Carr.

Lewis continued, "The students have worked very hard and exceeded my expectations. It is so amazing to see what we have created as a team. This production is musically demanding and our student pit orchestra has really stepped up to the challenge. The cast has spent countless hours learning their material and rehearsing, while the crew students took on the challenge of creating the scenery themselves. I couldn't be more proud of all my students. "

Performances are April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 3 at 2:00 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ.

For tickets and more information, visit uhspac.org. Seating is reserved. Instagram and Facebook: @uhs.uhspac