UCPAC Presents PEACE OF WOODSTOCK At The Main Stage

Union County Performing Arts Center presents tribute band Peace of Woodstock on Saturday, September 21st at 8:00 p.m.

Peace of Woodstock pays tribute to Woodstock, the famous three-day festival of Peace, Music, Love, and Fun in upstate New York that defined an entire generation. This show will take you on a musical journey from the acoustic opening act of Richie Havens through the closing moments of the festival with the explosive, electric sounds of Jimi Hendrix. Also featured are songs from Crosby, Stills, and Nash, The Who, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, and others.

Vocally and instrumentally recreating the fun, party atmosphere of the Woodstock experience, Peace of Woodstock will excite and bring back the greatest memories of this life changing event.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.

Tickets, starting at $20.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





