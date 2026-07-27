UB40 Featuring ALI CAMPBELL to Perform at bergenPAC in Englewood

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Bergen Performing Arts Center will welcome UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Friday, August 7, at 8 p.m.

Led by original vocalist Ali Campbell, the group will perform songs spanning UB40's decades-long career, including "Red Red Wine," "Can't Help Falling in Love," "I Got You Babe," and other hits.

UB40 has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and is known for its blend of reggae and pop. Since leaving the original UB40 lineup in 2008, Campbell has continued performing the band's catalog internationally with his own touring group. He also reunited with the late Astro to record new music and revisit classic UB40 material.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell continues to tour internationally while performing songs from throughout the band's career.

The concert takes place Friday, August 7, at 8 p.m. at Bergen Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available now.

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