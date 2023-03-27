Two River Theater to Present Spring and Summer Education Programs

Two River Theater will continue its mission of promoting arts education as a means to both support the artist within each student and to build future audiences. Coming up, Two River will continue to inspire empathy, risk-taking and a sense of adventure, supporting academic achievement and life-long learning through the Howard Aronson Metro Scholars program, Summer Intensives, and their newest endeavor, The ART of Social Justice: Summer Studio. This new program will be a collaboration with Project Write Now and the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center.

"Two River Theater is full of educational possibilities this spring and summer, with classic and new programming," says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. "Application deadlines are fast approaching, so don't miss out!"

HOWARD ARONSON METRO SCHOLARS

Two River is accepting applications for their 2023/2024 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars program from now until March 31, 2023. This year-long program offers a unique opportunity for rising high school juniors from across New Jersey to learn about professional theater and contribute to the work at Two River. Participants take workshops with professional artists, assist staff in a variety of departments throughout the organization AND see every show in our season for free. Whether you are interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts, want to attend a university program focused on theater, or enjoy theater and want to learn more about how it really works, this year-long program is for you.

For more dates, deadlines, application and information visit https://tworivertheater.org/metro-scholars

SUMMER INTENSIVES

Two River Theater Summer Intensives attracts young people who want to make theater - to be in the rehearsal room or the scene shop to brainstorm ideas. They learn tangible theater skills from top-notch teaching artists who challenge and bring out the best in them. Add in the fun of meeting new creative friends who are accepting, brave, serious, as well as incredibly silly, and together they create new stories to share with audiences. Each week's performance is unique as it features the specific talents of the people in the room. You won't find another program like it! The weekly program runs July 10-28, Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM, with that week's performance on Fridays at 7PM. Join us for one, two, or all three weeks in the Onstage or Backstage Tracks. Full and partial scholarships are available.

For more information and to register or apply for a scholarship visit www.tworivertheater.org/intensives

THE ART OF SOCIAL JUSTICE: SUMMER STUDIO

July 31-August 3, 2023

The ART of Social Justice is a dynamic educator-focused collaboration that meets the moment-with social justice at the forefront. It is the perfect one-stop-shop for lesson plans and resources, with pre-show discussions and discounted tickets at Two River Theater, featured exhibits at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, and a menu of writing workshops from Project Write Now designed specifically for educators.

The yearlong program kicks off this summer with AoSJ: Summer Studio, providing educators with transformative experiences fusing writing, history, performance, and cultural awareness. We explore the intersectionality of race, gender, and class, and how educators can be agents of change not only in their own classrooms but also in the wider educational landscape. During this four-day experience, you are immersed in interactive, hands-on workshops that:

· Allow you to engage in meaningful dialogue on social justice ideas

· Reignite the writer/artist within

· Help you discover and strengthen your voice for advocacy

· Build a supportive collaborative community

The cost for this program is $350. Financial assistance is available, and payment plans and purchase orders are accepted. Spots are limited and applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis. Deadline is May 15,2023. Participants will earn 20 hours of Professional Development during AoSJ: Summer Studio.

For more information and to apply visit www.tworivertheater.org/the-art-of-social-justice

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.