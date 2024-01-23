Two River Theater to Present 30th Anniversary Gala; Tickets On Sale

Prepare to launch into the future with Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary Gala on May 4, 2024. Attendees can expect an unforgettable night filled with epic entertainment and dazzling delights.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the 30th Anniversary season with Two River Theater's supporters and friends,” says Brian Leddin, co-chair of the gala committee and member of the Two River Board of Trustees. “This party will give us all a chance to reflect on the past achievements and cast our eyes towards the bright future of bringing theater to Red Bank.”

The theme of the evening is everything futuristic, and the party attire is Creative Black Tie or Futuristic Fashion. "Guests are encouraged to draw inspiration from novel materials, technologies, or patterns," says Marilyn Broege, co-chair of the gala committee and Co-Vice President of the Two River Board of Trustees. "We want everyone to unleash their creativity!"

Guests will experience a captivating cocktail reception beginning at 6 pm, followed by dinner on the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater stage, featuring fantastic entertainment, a live auction and dancing with The Moroccan Sheepherders.

“As Nora and I both arrive at one year in Red Bank, anniversaries are at top of mind,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “One year is an achievement; Thirty years is momentous. Time is now marked by a higher order. It is pearls and Saturn's return. As a community we come together to celebrate all that Two River has been and dream about what we henceforth shall be.”

All proceeds of this event will benefit the programs and services of Two River Theater. Valet parking will be available for added convenience. For more information on tickets and sponsorship packages, please contact Thomas Dougherty at tdougherty@trtc.org or 732.345.1400 x 1806.

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,000 to $50,000. A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $450 a ticket and include one ticket to the Anniversary Gala dinner and performance with complimentary valet.

To purchase tickets, visit: Click Here

Two River Theater

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages—the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of “10 great places to see a play” across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.