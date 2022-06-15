Two River Theater Announces Under 30 Party and Pride Celebration with Local Drag Queens

Summer is heating up at Two River Theater! The popular series "Inside Two River" is back with two exciting events this month, supplementing the theater's onstage offerings with opportunities for the community to connect, celebrate, and come together.

On Saturday, June 18, theatergoers 30 years of age and under are invited to join Two River for An Under 30 Night, with drinks and a show for just $30. The﻿ $30 includes one ticket to see a bold new translation of Chekhov's classic play, Three Sisters, plus access to the free pre-show party. The pre-show event includes up to 2 drinks per person (wine, beer, soda, water), delicious appetizers from local restaurant partners, music, and a selfie station! The party will be hosted in Two River's Library from 6:30PM until 7:45PM, with the performance beginning at 8PM.

On Friday, June 24 from 6:00PM-8:00PM, ﻿Two River Theater's Pride on the Plaza celebration returns to the outdoor stage with performances by local drag royalty Lady Celestina, Demi Gawdess, and Morrigan Von Haunt. Tickets are $10 and include a fabulous drag show (tipping the queens is always appreciated!) snacks, and one complimentary beverage per person. The Pride on the Plaza event series started in 2018, with featured performers from the drag scene and event partners helping to celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride Month and every other month as well.

TICKET INFO

﻿ Space is limited for both events!

For the Under 30 Party, use code UNDER30PARTY on Two River's website tworivertheater.org or by phone 732-345-1400 to book up to 2 tickets for audience members 30 and under. All ticketholders must be 30 or under to enjoy the pre-show reception. You must be 21 or over to consume alcoholic beverages. Bring your ID!

To book your ticket for Pride on the Plaza, visit Two River's website tworivertheater.org or call 732-345-1400. The event is open to all ages, you must be 21 or over to consume alcoholic beverages.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

﻿All guests, regardless of age or vaccination status, are required to wear masks while inside the theater building. Exceptions are only made for patrons eating and/or drinking in designated areas prior to showtime.

Two River Theater will follow any forthcoming state mandates related to Covid-19. All requirements are subject to change, allowing us to best prioritize the safety of our audience members, artists, staff and community.