Trenton City Museum Presents PAINTING THE MOON AND BEYOND: An Online Artists Talk With Lois Dodd and Friends

The Trenton City Museum invites the public to join the artists of Painting the Moon and Beyond in an online talk Wednesday, January 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. Lois Dodd, Jeff Epstein, Dan Finaldi, Elizabeth O'Reilly, and Mel Leipzig will talk about their relationships to one another, how their friendships have helped them grow as artists, painting outside at night, and anything attendees ask during the talk's Q&A.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Register at ellarslie.org or call 609-989-1191 for more information.

In addition to ethereal nocturnes, Painting the Moon and Beyond looks through windows and doors, and at portraits the artists have made of each other, including one by painter Mel Leipzig of Trenton. It was Leipzig who introduced Epstein to Dodd, and Dodd who introduced Finaldi to Leipzig. The exhibition is dedicated to Leipzig, said the show's curator Ilene Dube.

The pioneering artist Lois Dodd has been the subject of more than 50 solo exhibitions since 1954, a time when female artists didn't receive the opportunity and recognition of their male counterparts. Her work is in the collections of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the Colby College Museum of Art, the Farnsworth Art Museum, and the Portland Art Museum, among others. Painting the Moon and Beyond comes on the 25-year anniversary of a retrospective of Dodd's work at The Trenton City Museum.