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Tickets on Sale Now for Shoshana Bean Concert at UCPAC

The performance will take place on Friday, September 18, 2026.

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Tickets on Sale Now for Shoshana Bean Concert at UCPAC

The Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) will present Grammy and Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean live on UCPAC's historic Main Stage for one night only. 

Bean is bringing her Only Smoke Tour to Rahway on September 18, 2026, which will feature songs from her studio album 'Only Smoke' and selections from her Broadway career which spans credits in 'The Lost Boys,' 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'Wicked,' 'Waitress,' and 'Mr. Saturday Night.' Her portrayal of Jersey in 'Hell's Kitchen' earned her a Grammy Award and a Tony nomination. She also received Tony and Grammy nominations for 'Mr. Saturday Night' and made her Broadway debut in 'Hairspray.'

Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026. Tickets range from $46 to $130 (all in pricing) and are available online or by calling our Box Office at 732-499-8226.

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More on Union County Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour
Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour
9/18 - 9/18/2026
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