Tickets on Sale Now for Shoshana Bean Concert at UCPAC
The performance will take place on Friday, September 18, 2026.
The Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) will present Grammy and Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean live on UCPAC's historic Main Stage for one night only.
Bean is bringing her Only Smoke Tour to Rahway on September 18, 2026, which will feature songs from her studio album 'Only Smoke' and selections from her Broadway career which spans credits in 'The Lost Boys,' 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'Wicked,' 'Waitress,' and 'Mr. Saturday Night.' Her portrayal of Jersey in 'Hell's Kitchen' earned her a Grammy Award and a Tony nomination. She also received Tony and Grammy nominations for 'Mr. Saturday Night' and made her Broadway debut in 'Hairspray.'
Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM on Friday, September 18, 2026. Tickets range from $46 to $130 (all in pricing) and are available online or by calling our Box Office at 732-499-8226.
|
Jessica Vosk
Mayo Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
|
What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum (9/19-9/20) PHOTOS
|
The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS
|
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/18-2/18)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
Richardson Auditorium (5/14-5/14)
|
The American Soldier
Cape May Stage (10/23-10/25)
|
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
State Theatre New Jersey (4/18-4/18)
|
The Old Ladies Bar
players Guild of Leonia (9/18-9/27)
|
Memphis
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (4/23-4/25)
|
Frozen
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/05-12/20)