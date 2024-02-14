Tickets On Sale For World Premiere Comedy A THOUSAND MAIDS At Two River Theater

Two River Theater presents the world premiere comedy, A Thousand Maids by Two River favorite Tony Meneses (The Hombres, Guadalupe in the Guest Room), directed by Drama League Director's Project Fellow and recipient of the Yale 2019 Kauffman Memorial Prize, Aneesha Kudtarkar (Water by the Spoonful, Queen). The show will run April 6 – April 28, 2024 in the Marion Huber Theater.

Original production director May Adrales was obliged to step back from the production due to personal commitments. “Two River Theater and I are grateful to our great good friend May for her work in championing this production and wish her nothing but the best,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “We are excited for Aneesha to join such an impressive design team in carrying the project forward, lending her own unique voice to bringing Tony's beautiful play to vivid life.”

The show focuses on Cordelia, who needs to design a maid's costume, but she can't stop thinking about The Help and Maid in Manhattan and Gone with the Wind and As Good As It Gets and… and… and… How can she find a way to show these women for who they really are? A Thousand Maids is a thought-provoking comedic look at the lasting impact of representation, and its impact on our own assumptions about those around us. Are you able to see others for who they truly are?

Tony Meneses is a playwright and the Interim Head of Playwriting at Fordham University. His plays at Two River include Guadalupe in the Guest Room, The Women of Padilla, and The Hombres. He is a two-time recipient of the Kennedy Center Latinx Playwriting Award and is published by Dramatists Play Service and TRW. He is an alumnus of The University of Texas at Austin, Iowa Playwrights Workshop, and Juilliard. Tony and his husband Mark reside in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Aneesha Kudtarkar is a New York-based theatre director. She likes plays that start out normal, and then get weird. Select projects include Water by the Spoonful, The Who and The What (Juilliard), Ms. Watson & Ms. Holmes - #2B (Dorset Theatre Festival), Queen (Long Wharf Theatre, NAATCO), The Cherry Orchard (The New School), Men on Boats (Southern Methodist University), [Veil Widow Conspiracy] (NAATCO), LOCUSTS, Trouble in Mind (Yale School of Drama), The Purple Flower (Yale Cabaret). She has also developed new works with Clubbed Thumb, Cape Cod Theatre Project, and the Hunter College MFA Program. Aneesha is an alumnus of Southern Methodist University and the Yale School of Drama MFA Program.

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45-$75, and can be purchased by phone, in person or atwww.tworivertheater.org. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Two and three-show subscriptions are also available for purchase, offering a 25% discount on tickets. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.

Student Matinees are selling fast, and space is extremely limited! Performance dates are April 18, April 24, and April 25 at 10AM. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292262®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1student-matinees/ or email stumats@trtc.org.

ACCESS SERVICES

Access services for A Thousand Maids will include an open-captioned and audio described performance on Saturday, April 27th at 3PM, a Play Date on Saturday, April 20th at 3PM, offering free childcare services for caregivers attending that performance, and a Pay-What-You-Wish performance TBD. For more information on Two River Theater's access services, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292262®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1accessibility/

Two River Theater

Two River Theater produces American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we serve over 20,000 students, families and community members through our 4-6 show season, and 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Monmouth County. Two River produces work on two stages—the 350-seat Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. In 2020 we expanded our campus to 80,000 square feet with the opening of the Center for New Work, Education and Design. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run), and in June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of “10 great places to see a play.” Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.