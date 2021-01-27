Tickets Go on Sale Today for George Street Playhouse's Streaming Season Starring Andréa Burns & Maulik Pancholy

Andréa Burns (IN THE HEIGHTS, ON YOUR FEET, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE FULL MONTY) and Maulik Pancholy (IT'S ONLY A PLAY, "30 Rock," "Weeds") will headline New Jersey's George Street Playhouse 2021 season, starring in two hilarious full-length comedies audiences can stream at home.

"I am happy to announce that George Street Playhouse will produce four plays this season," said Artistic Director David Saint. "During the last ten months, we have reinvented how we go back into rehearsal and how we get back to creating art and presenting it in a safe way. The arts are vital to our soul, and we are thrilled to bring these four streaming productions to the virtual stage until we can all be in the room together again."

The 2021 Season begins streaming with the comedy BAD DATES by Theresa Rebeck, the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time, and starring Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns.

Andréa Burns received a Drama Desk Award for Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS and she created the role of Gloria Fajardo in ON YOUR FEET. Her other Broadway credits include BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE FULL MONTY and THE NANCE. Off-Broadway: WORKING at Encores!, SATURDAY NIGHT.

A comedy about a single mom in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, BAD DATES is a charming, funny and hopeful tale of dates gone wrong and looking for Mr. Right. The Wall Street Journal commended the production as "miraculously contrived to turn Ms. Rebeck's show into a poignant slice of urban life that also happens to be drop-dead funny."

BAD DATES will be available to stream February 23rd through March 14th.

George Street's production will be helmed by acclaimed director Peter Flynn, whose credits include RHAPSODY IN SETH, ON THE 20th CENTURY starring Douglas Sills and Marin Mazzie, CHESS starring Josh Groban and Julia Murney, and FUNNY GIRL with Bebe Neuwirth, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin.

The costume designer will be Lisa Zinni, with lighting design by Alan C. Edwards and sound design by Ryan Rummery. Hudson Flynn will be the cinematographer. BAD DATES is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

The George Street Playhouse season continues with the hit comedy FULLY COMMITTED by Becky Mode starring Maulik Pancholy. Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, FULLY COMMITTED takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation, including coercion and bribes.

Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, on the Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock," and Sanjay on the hit series "Weeds." He starred in Broadway's IT'S ONLY A PLAY, and his other TV credits include "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Phineas and Ferb," and "American Dad!"

GSP Artistic Director David Saint will direct FULLY COMMITTED, which will be available for streaming March 23rd through April 11th. The production is sponsored by Philip Kirstein and Melinda Raso Kirstein.

George Street Playhouse's inaugural virtual season then continues with TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and directed by David Saint. Former New York Times critic Ben Brantley said "TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS turns out to provide an ideal catharsis for those suffering from the various deep-dyed blues that are so contagious right now. I mean post-election blues, holiday blues, end-of-the-year blues, all those afflictions that make us feel cranky, thin-skinned and intolerant." TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS is based on the Dear Sugar advice column and was adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING).

Closing out the season will be the hit Broadway comedy IT'S ONLY A PLAY by the late Terrence McNally. Dates and casting will be announced soon.

"We are thrilled to work with such outstanding performers, creative teams and professional filmmakers during this time, and we look forward to sharing this extraordinary season with you," stated David Saint.

The George Street Playhouse 2021 Season of four virtual productions is now on sale for $132 per household. Single tickets can be purchased for $33 per household beginning today (Wednesday).

Each subscriber household will receive a unique link to view each of their performances. Patrons may watch the performance on demand at any time during the run of the show, but patrons must complete their viewing within 24 hours. Patrons may also purchase individual tickets for the performances of their choice.

George Street Playhouse thanks the Jon Ben Snow Memorial Trust for their support of this streaming platform. Tickets are available through GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org. Subscription packages are available by calling 732-659-0377.