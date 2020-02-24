Tickets For Straight No Chaser, Vienna Boys Choir, and The Midtown Men at BergenPAC on Sale Friday

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Straight No Chaser on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.; Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 8 p.m.; The Midtown Men - Holiday Hits Show on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Straight No Chaser

Anywhere in the world, nine dapper gentlemen vocalists saunter across the stage and immediately bring audiences to their feet... They do so with nothing more than microphones in hand, grins ear-to-ear, witty banter on point, and an uncanny ability to belt out holiday staples, R&B smooth jams, and stadium anthems carried by style, swagger, and spirit. For as much as the story of Straight No Chaser belongs to those nine fellas on stage, it also belongs to a devoted community of millions worldwide affectionately dubbed, "Chasers," who cemented the a cappella collective's status as an international phenomenon.

At the same time, theirs may be the most unlikely and unexpected underdog story in all of music...

In 2007, co-founder Randy Stine uncovered a college-era clip of he and nine of his old buddies singing "The 12 Days of Christmas" back in 1998. On a whim, he uploaded it to YouTube, where Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman watched the video. Blown away by the talent and chemistry of this a cappella anomaly, he hunted the boys down to sign them. Nobody expected such a response - least of all the guys in the video.

Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna

Continuing a centuries old tradition, 100 choristers from 30 different nations between the ages of ten and fourteen, divided into four touring choirs give around 300 concerts and performances each year in front of almost half a million people. Each group spends nine to eleven weeks of the school year on tour. They visit virtually all European countries and are frequent guests in Asia, Australia and the Americas.

The choir's repertoire includes everything from medieval to contemporary and experimental music. Motets and lieder for boys' choir form the core of the touring repertoire, as do the choir's own arrangements of quintessentially Viennese music, waltzes and polkas by Lanner and Strauss.

The Midtown Men - Holiday Hits Show

The Midtown Men, reuniting stars from the Broadway smash hit JERSEY BOYS, will ring in the Christmas season this year with their Holiday Hits show. This evening of songs and stories will feature iconic Yuletide classics such as "Winter Wonderland," "Let It Snow," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits of the 1960s. The popular vocal group will treat their audiences to the songs of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more! Additionally, The Midtown Men will perform their holiday single, "All Alone on Christmas," which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and members of Bruce Springsteen's The E Street Band. Come celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year" with these seasoned Broadway veterans!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





