Theatre@Home Presents Theatre@Home With Love

The free special takes place on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6pm EST.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Theatre@Home will be presenting their Valentine's Day special on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6pm EST.

Theatre@Home With Love will feature a cast from around the nation performing 12 love songs from various Broadway musicals; Brigadoon, Hairspray, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Cinderella, Waitress, Seussical, Dear Evan Hansen, Footloose, Rock of Ages, Moulin Rouge, & Wicked.

Join Theatre@Home as their talented cast serenades you with some of their favorite Broadway love songs and sweeps you off your feet with their very clever and heart-warming theatre pick up lines. You may want to get a notepad out during this show because these pick up lines may help you find that theatre loving Valentine.

Theatre@Home With Love is written and directed by Cassandra Jones with Tom Hessman as manager of the production. The cast includes: Brittany Ambler, Lily Mavros, Riley Dominiak, Bree Hollis, Alexis Hernandez, Diana Puertas, Nick Buonvicino, Elena Worton, Derek Rizzo, Joseph Guzzone, Claire Healey, Roggi Chuquimarca, Kat Hessman, Aaliyah Smith, Mai Kawamura, Naomi Hollans, Sarah Schuler, Brooke Tortorelli, Gabriela Moncivais, Kara Handy, Austin Rose, Regene Odon, Kara Pizzolo, & Faith Stack.

This is a FREE virtual event, no tickets are required.

For more info about this production and future productions, please visit Theatre@Home's website www.TheatreAtHomeNJ.com.


