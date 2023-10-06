Theater Resources Unlimited Invites You To A TOWN HALL (LIVE AND VIRTUAL): GENDER DISPARITY AND AGEISM, October 19

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces its return to live monthly panels/discussions, with simultaneous streaming for friends outside of New York City.

Co-hosted by Rose-Marie Brandwein, writer, president of the board of Polaris North Studio, the panel town hall will include a zoom component for those outside of NYC, and will feature special guest speakers including writer Cindy Cooper, co-initiator of Honor Roll!/The Profiles Project, Emma Davidov, actress, founder of The Aurelians Collective and The Pearl Agency, Nico Juber, writer (Millennials are Killing Musicals), Ludovica Villar-Hauser, founder, artistic and executive director of Parity Productions, among other incredible guests. The town hall will be moderated by Cheryl L. Davis and Bob Ost of TRU.

TRU monthly conversations continue about issues of current cultural significance. We expand our conversation about the ongoing uphill battle for gender equality, and we add in the inequities of ageism. These fights have been part of our political fabric for generations and they continue to influence and impact the arts and specifically, for us, theater. We will look at the ongoing struggle for equal pay, the resistance to women being accepted in positions of power, the cultural trap of double standards, and the undervaluing of experience in the workplace. Our guest "co-hosts" span several generations in an effort to consider whether the perception of these issues differs from generation to generation, and to examine ways in which generations can help and influence each other. Attendees are encouraged to talk about their own experiences with gender discrimination and ageism. TRU offers this as an opportunity for everyone to learn from actual experiences and find ways to support each other while exploring initiatives that might bring us closer to genuine respect and acceptance.

Doors open at 6:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room – come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. The Open Forum will start at 7:00pm. Free for TRU members and not-for-profit theater companies; $15 for non-members. To register, visit https://truonline.org/events/town-hall-gender-disparity-ageism/

