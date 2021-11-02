The Theater Project's New Play Fest Combines Work By Published Authors And Young Playwrights

The Theater Project presents Kaleidoscope Kabaret, its annual showcase of new work, Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20 at 7:30 PM on Zoom. Audiences are invited to see a variety of new work from authors whose plays have been performed in Canada, Great Britain, New York and around the US. This year's event also includes four plays by high school playwrights, winners of The Theater Project's 2021 Young Playwrights Competition.

Each play will be prerecorded; a live playwrights forum will cap each evening, where audiences can dialogue with playwrights Lynn Marie Macy of Cranford, Joseph Vitale of Denville, and Mike Sockol of Holmdel, all published and/or produced playwrights, members of The Theater Project's Playwrights Workshop. Joseph Vitale is a recent recipient of a fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Four student playwrights will also see their work showcased: Brennan Columbia-Walsh of Montclair Kimberley Academy Upper School, Alejandro Espinal of Academy for Performing Arts Scotch Plains, Ryan Rosenthal of Cranford Senior High School, and Julian Martin of Scotch Plains Fanwood-High School.

"The Kabaret is nearly 20 years old - this is the second time it has been presented online," says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina. "We haven't allowed our commitment to supporting new work to be interrupted. We are proud to offer virtually all of our programs on virtual platforms." The company plans to resume face to face performances in 2022.

Tickets are $15 (suggested donation) for this online event. www.thetheaterproject.org