The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Moves 2020 Season to 2021

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has decided to move their entire 2020 season line-up of plays on both its Main Stage and Outdoor Stage to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the State's current guidelines regarding in-person gatherings. The 58th season, which was set to debut in May with Enchanted April and close with A Midwinter Night's Dream, a wintry adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, in December, will premiere in the same order in 2021 when both the State and the Theatre feel it will be safe for large public gatherings once again.

The 2020 season was slated to be a celebratory one, honoring Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte and Director of Education Brian B. Crowe's anniversaries with the company, celebrating 30 years and 25 years, respectively. Those celebrations will also wait until 2021.

Of the postponements, Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte said, "We are feeling like everyone for the most part - we have been riding an emotional rollercoaster that sometimes leaves us dizzy and sick at heart. For theatre people, our raison d'être has been taken away from us and that is something that we are all struggling with on a daily basis. But we're trying to be upbeat about it, and so our 'mantra' for this year and next is, '2021 is the new 2020!'" She added, "and Brian and I are just as happy celebrating our 31st and 26th anniversaries in lieu of 30 and 25!"

For anyone who has purchased a subscription for the 2020 season (of any size), the Theatre would like to consider the purchase a pre-payment for 2021 subscriptions. Each and every household that has purchased a subscription package for 2020 will be contacted by STNJ staff to confirm consent to this arrangement. Subscription price, seat locations, and all subscriber benefits will remain intact. As all 2020 Main Stage performances, as of now, are cancelled for 2020, perennial one-night favorite events like Something Wicked This Way Comes and Something Merry This Way Comes will also move to 2021. Like the Main Stage and Outdoor Stage, those events will return next year, and if a patron purchased tickets for 2020, that payment can be moved to next year. All memberships purchased in 2020 will also be applied to 2021, and the $40 cost of membership tickets will remain the same for members in 2021 as in 2020. Finally, if patrons prefer, subscriptions may be converted into gift certificates, good for the next 18 months, or into a donation to the Theatre. Subscription sales for the 2021 season will start up again on August 3rd.

The Theatre has also regretfully decided to cancel its Junior Corps, Senior Corps and Young Shakespeareans Summer Camp programs, along with its 2020 Summer Professional Training Program (SPTP). SPTP typically attracts college and post-college age theatre students from across the nation and abroad. All 2020 applicants are encouraged to re-submit for the 2021 program, which will be the much-anticipated 30th anniversary of the Summer Professional Training Program. All Summer Camp programs will start up again in 2021 as well.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or via email at BoxOffice@ShakespeareNJ.org. The current Box Office hours are on a reduced schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

