The Ritz Theatre Company to Present August Wilson's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM This Month

The Ritz Theatre Company has an August Wilson masterwork on the docket this month, as the organization gets set to present the celebrated playwright's third chronological entry in his "American Century Cycle," the tour de force drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Directed by Darryl Thompson Jr., the production runs at The Ritz from October 13th through October 29th.

It's 1927 and Ma Rainey, the ascribed "Mother of the Blues," is recording new sides of old favorites in a rundown studio in Chicago. Fiery and determined, Ma Rainey fights to retain control over her music, while her cocky trumpet player Levee dreams of making his own name in the business. More than music goes down in this riveting portrayal of rage, racism, self-hatred, and exploitation.

"August Wilson endeavors to bring the African American experience to the stage, but he also talks about the broad range of issues that affect the community," says Mr. Thompson. "Ma Rainey is important for these audiences to be able to see 'us,' and the things that we, as people of color, have been through. It's important to share these stories for people who never would have seen them otherwise."

"My approach in playing the role of Ma Rainey is so layered and delicate," says actress Florence Taylor, who returns to the Ritz stage after her debut in The Color Purple last season. "The fact that she was a real-life person is great insofar as testimonials, stories, and antidotes people shared about her. But the true work comes in delving deeper into that information and taking on her persona with a present-day mindfulness. I think most people would see her as boisterous, vain, and maybe defiant, but I see a person with a talent that people profited from, exploited, and imitated without giving her credit. My approach in bringing Ma to life is to show her tenacity, humor, strength, and fear in an industry that took from her and didn't give back."

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was first presented at the Yale Repertory Theatre, directed by Lloyd Richards, on April 6, 1984. The play opened on Broadway at the Cort Theatre on October 11, 1984, starring Theresa Merritt and Charles S. Dutton, again under the direction of Richards. A Broadway revival starring Whoopi Goldberg opened at the Royale Theatre on February 6, 2003. On December 18, 2020, a critically acclaimed film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C. Wolfe and starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, premiered on Netflix.

"Some of the insights and intuitions I have stumbled upon over the course of the creative process are that Ma was at the top of her craft, but, as a Black woman, given pittances when compared to white-male performers," continues Ms. Taylor. "She was ambitious and fearful of being pushed aside for a newer sound. She was the goose that laid golden eggs and she had to lead with that. Her voice told a story; it was clear, unapologetic, and mesmerizing. She took the listeners on a journey and allowed them to forget everything they had to deal with. I'm playing Ma from the gut knowing that I'm not today's standard of beauty, that racism, misogyny, and sexism are all still present, but because of her and those who followed her, 'I am' and that makes my tomorrow possible, fruitful, and not so blue."

Rounding out the cast for this Ritz production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom are Jai Surles as Levee, Craig Bazan as Cutler, Jerald Bennett as Slow Drag, Jared Malcolm as Toledo, Tasha Holme as Dussie Mae, Zain Mann as Sylvester, Steven Butler as Irvin, Richard Mooney as Sturdyvant, and James Van Nostrand as The Policeman. All are eager to bring this August Wilson masterpiece to life on the Ritz stage.

Performance Details:

The Ritz Theatre Company Presents

August Wilson'S MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

October 13 - October 29, 2023

Directed by Darryl Thompson Jr.

Set Design by Michael Arigot

Costume Design by Megan Iafolla

Marissa Molek, Stage Manager

Cast

Florence Taylor as Ma Rainey

Jai Surles as Levee

Craig Bazan as Cutler

Jerald Bennett as Slow Drag

Jared Malcolm as Toledo

Tasha Holme as Dussie Mae

Zain Mann as Sylvester

Steven Butler as Irvin

Richard Mooney as Sturdyvant

James Van Nostrand as The Policeman

