The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Comes to The Akwaaba Gallery In Newark For A Black Friday Graffiti Opening

Join the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company for a special event: Akwaaba at Night in Newark's most exciting new gallery space, Akwaaba, for a new and unexpected experience in response to Akwaaba's brand new Graffiti exhibit titled: Dirty Dozen. This is the first time for Nai-Ni Chen to return to Newark visual arts venues since her last appearance at Aljira in Newark in 2016.

In Akwaaba's gallery setting, choreographer Nai-Ni Chen and the dancers will be navigating, reacting and dancing with the graffiti in the gallery and they will be showing fresh choreography based on the artworks exhibited. For one night only, come experience the creative process in this unique and intimate setting and witness how this ground-breaking choreographer creates new work for a gallery at night.

Also Upcoming in the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company 2019-20 Season:

In January and February 2019, to chase away the winter blues, the Company will celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rat and the first year of the cycle of metal with a vibrant, colorful extravaganza of the Company's Lunar New Year Festival at Staten Island College, Queens College, The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Long Island, The New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Ocean County College in New Jersey. This New Year's program highlights will include a diverse line up of top-tier Chinese artists as well as new dances by Nai-Ni Chen.

The season will continue in March with appearances by up-and-coming Asian American artists at the Company's resident work at Flushing Town Hall. In its 6th year, the Company has been presenting new music and dance talents in the community.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be on Ellis Island in the Great Hall of Immigrant for the Asian American Heritage Month in May. The Company will be presenting the 6th Imagine Ellis Island Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival which will bring together a diverse array of artists focused on preserving and creating culturally specific work.

Followers and audience can gain an early glimpse of the Company's new works during our open rehearsal sessions at Flushing Town Hall in New York, at NJPAC in Newark, as well as at pop-up locations around the NY/NJ area to be announced on our e-newsletter.

In addition to developing new dances, Nai-Ni Chen is equally committed to introduce the Chinese American heritage to children and family in diverse communities. Her K-12 assembly program, The Art of Chinese Dance, is performed throughout the year in schools and community centers in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Continuing its commitment to preserve and advance dance in the Chinese American community in New Jersey, the Company offers regularly scheduled community workshops at the Metuchen Dance Centre every Saturday with award-winning instructors from China, Taiwan, and the U.S.





