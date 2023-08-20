The Growing Stage Announces 42nd Season

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey has announced their 42nd Season, “Tell Me A Story.” In addition to a full slate of shows, they have educational programming for young people grades Pre-K through High School and special events announced throughout the season.

The 2023 - 2024 Main Stage Season is as follows:

THE HARDY BOYS IN THE MYSTERY OF THE HAUNTED HOUSE - October 13-29. 2023

by Jon Klein

Based on the Hardy Boys novel The House on the Cliff by Franklin W. Dixon

Ace amateur detectives Frank and Joe Hardy find themselves embroiled in a dangerous and perplexing caper that turns the tranquil town of Bayport upside down! This time, suspicious circumstances surround an eerie mansion on the edge of Barmet Bay, the setting for an international smuggling operation. Frank and Joe's father is placed in jeopardy as the smugglers execute their devious schemes. Will the Hardy Boys reach their dad in time?!

ELLA ENCHANTED - December 1-17, 2023

Book & Lyrics by Karen Zacarias

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Based on the Newberry Honor book by Gail Carson Levine

Ella of Frell is given the “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self. “ELLA ENCHANTED heroically speaks to the value of words…the battle between saying 'yes' and 'no' wages a magical war…delightful and utterly disarming…A story that gives every child a chance to be heroic every day.” – Broadway World

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - February 2-18, 2024

Adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios

From the book by Matt de la Peña, Illustrated by Christian Robinson.

Published by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Reader

It's Carmela's birthday, and she's finally old enough to accompany her big brother on his errands. On their way to the laundromat, past fields of what her Mamí calls “flores de cempazuchitl”, Carmela finds a puffy white dandelion to blow, but her brother asks “Did you even make a wish?”

The Newbery award-winning team behind Last Stop on Market Street portrays Carmela's migrant community as a vibrant place of possibility. Full of touching and funny fantasies, Carmela must decide what her deepest wish is and she must do it before her birthday is over.

ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - March 8-24, 2024

Book & Music by John Maclay & Brett Ryback

Based on the PBS Kids animated series by creator Marc Brown

Depending on who's doing the counting, anywhere from 15% to 75% of Americans are said to have a fear of public speaking. Arthur Read knows their pain. The title character of "Arthur and Friends Make a Musical!" faces a challenge that seems more daunting than all the labors of Hercules combined: Write his own story or song …and perform it in a third-grade class production … alongside his friends, who all seem more creative … in front of the entire Elwood City community.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” - May 3-19, 2024

Book & Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems' beloved, award-winning, best-selling children's books, that will leave audiences doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

Season Subscriptions ON SALE:

Season subscriptions are currently on sale. All subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of regular ticket prices plus benefits including: choice of shows and performances, reserved seating, 10% off additional tickets, unlimited ticket exchanges and no individual ticket fees charged on packages.

Group Rates are available for each production.

About The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage-The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is a non-profit professional performing arts center dedicated to theatre for young audiences. Through our programming we provide opportunity for all to learn and grow through participation in the arts.