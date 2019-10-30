The Broadway Boys Are Coming to The Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents The Broadway Boys Friday, November 1 thru Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The Broadway Boys is a collection of Broadway's finest male singers. By adding elements of pop/funk/gospel/jazz to traditional showtunes, The Broadway Boys have redefined the musical theater genre. The Broadway Boys represent such shows as HAMILTON, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, JERSEY BOYS, WICKED, MAMMA MIA, THE BOOK OF MORMON, LES MISERABLES, THE LION KING and many more.

The Broadway Boys have toured the country, playing venues large and small, and have performed at many corporate events and on many radio shows as well. They have performed on Americas Got Talent and The TODAY Show. The Broadway Boys' album, "Lullaby of Broadway," debuted at #6 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

The Broadway Boys stars Jesse Nager (Broadway's Motown the Musical) Kevin Massey (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Jason McCollum (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Gabe Violett (Broadway's Spring Awakening), Terrance Reddick (Broadway's Les Misérables), Michael Evan Williams (Bullets Over Broadway National Tour).

The performance schedule for The Broadway Boys is as follows: Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 3pm.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





