The Adelphi Orchestra Presents 'The Great Romantics'

The Adelphi Orchestra, now in its 65th season of Music for All, presents "The Great Romantics" on Saturday, May 11th at 7 PM, Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church in NYC.

The orchestra will perform works by Schumann, Tchaikovsky, and Grieg under the baton of Conductor Richard Owen. The program will showcase Terry Eder in the Schumann Piano Concerto no 1. Bryan Chen, Adelphi Orchestra Competition winner will be performing Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 33 and Pezzo Capriccioso for Cello and Orchestra in B minor, Op. 62. The concert will also include, Grieg: Peer Gynt Suites 1 & 2.

Artists

Terry Eder

Terry Eder's New York début at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in 2004 received critical acclaim, leading to performances at other prominent halls in the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, and China. She was a prizewinner at the IBLA Grand Prize international competition in Sicily, where she subsequently was invited to participate on the jury. Ms. Eder is an ardent advocate of the music of Béla Bartók and other Hungarian composers, the result of a research project undertaken through the Hungarian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the International Research & Exchanges Board. She worked with pianist, composer, and teacher Zoltán Kocsis in Budapest, and learned to speak Hungarian, as part of this specialized study. Ms. Eder has released three recordings to date: Béla Bartók Piano Music on MSR Classics, Dohnányi Piano Pieces on Hungaroton, and Portrait on CD Baby. She is founder and director of the concert series KEY PIANISTS held each season at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, and curator of concerts at North of History. Ms. Eder's current season includes a return to Weill Recital Hall in April 2019.

About The Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic and dance concerts. For the past 15 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 4 years the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of Opera America and the League of Orchestras. It is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community for 64 years. The mission of the Adelphi Orchestra is to serve the musical and educational needs of the citizens of New Jersey, with special emphasis given to families with young children, seniors and those with limited financial means. To further this end, numerous concerts are offered free of admission charges. The Adelphi Orchestra strives to advance the orchestral arts through education, commissions, community partnerships, and its robust young artist programming. Within the orchestra, the company fosters a challenging and enjoyable environment where artistic excellence can flourish. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit www.adelphiorchestra.org

Funding for the Adelphi Orchestra has been made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

Tickets

Tickets $25; General Admission via Eventbrite $30 at the door.

Upcoming 2018-19 Concert Season

Adelphi Youth Artist Competition Finals Recital

National Opera Center of America: Marc A. Scorca Hall NYC

Saturday, April 27, 2018 - 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

The Great Romantics

Works of Grieg, Rossini, Tchaikovsky and Schumann

River Dell Regional Middle School River Edge, New Jersey

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 7:30 PM

Conductor: Richard Owen, Bryan Cheng (Cello)

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church New York City, New York

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 7:00 PM

Terry Eder (Piano), Bryan Cheng (Cello)

