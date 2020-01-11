The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble Performs Works Of Schubert And Elfrida Andrée

The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble Performs Works Of Schubert And Elfrida Andrée

In celebration of the 19th amendment, The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble will perform Elfrida Andrée's Quintet for Piano and Strings in E minor and Franz Schubert's beloved Quintet for Piano and Strings in A major, D 667/Op. 114 "Trout".

The musicians are Sylvia Rubin (Violin); Claire Kapilow (Violin); Francesca Silos (Viola); Suji Kim (Cello); Lauren Einhorn (Bass); Sojung Lee (Piano);

Dates :January 26 2020 at 2:00 PM - Teaneck Public Library
February 2 2020 at 2:00 PM - Mahwah Public Library

Visit AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information




