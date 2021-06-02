Tesla Quartet to Return To Lot Of Strings Festival in June



Tesla dazzled audiences last summer when they launched the Lot of Strings Music Festival and now they return with a mixed program including part of the Bartok string quartet cycle which they have recently explored to much acclaim through their virtual series. In addition to Bartok's String Quartet No. 6, the program will include Borodin's Quartet No. 2.

The Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. Dubbed "technically superb" by The Strad, the Tesla Quartet has won top prizes in numerous international competitions, most recently taking Second Prize as well as the Haydn Prize and Canadian Commission Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition. In 2018, the Tesla Quartet released its debut album of Haydn, Ravel, and Stravinsky quartets on the Orchid Classics label to critical acclaim. BBC Music Magazine awarded the disc a double 5-star rating and featured it as the "Chamber Choice" for the month of December.

Tickets:

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access season-wide.

All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

