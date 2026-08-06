TRUE MARRIAGE World Premiere to Open at McCarter Theatre Center

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McCarter Theatre Center has announced the fifth production of its 2026–27 season: the world premiere of True Marriage, a new comedy by Carter Bays. Directed by McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, True Marriage runs May 8–30, 2027, in McCarter's Berlind Theatre.

After five years of marriage, Dave and Rosemary have hit a wall. Desperate to put the zing back in their relationship, they sign up for an experimental new treatment that takes honesty and intimacy to a hilarious—if slightly terrifying—new level by enabling them to hear each other's thoughts... ALL their thoughts... ALL THE TIME.

An irreverent new comedy about what we share and what we keep to ourselves, for better or worse, till death do us part.

"We are delighted to welcome Carter Bays to McCarter for this world premiere," said Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director of McCarter Theatre Center. "Carter is one of the funniest writers working today, and we can't wait to share his new comedy with our audiences. It's a thought-provoking and hilarious story about love, intimacy, and the things we might be better off keeping to ourselves."

"It's a thrill and an honor to work with the incredible folks at McCarter Theatre as we bring this love story to life. I set out to write a funny and true play about marriage. I hope the result is a fun night at the theater that leads to lots of good conversations, and zero divorces," said Carter Bays.

About Carter Bays

Carter Bays co-created How I Met Your Mother and served as showrunner throughout its nine-season, 208-episode run. He previously worked as a writer for The Late Show with David Letterman and as a producer for the animated series American Dad!. His novel, The Mutual Friend, was published by Dutton Books in 2022. Bays is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Film program at Columbia University's School of the Arts.

About Sarah Rasmussen

Sarah Rasmussen is the Artistic Director of McCarter Theatre Center, where she continues its long tradition of championing innovative artists and bold new work. Prior to joining McCarter, she served as Artistic Director of the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis, where she was named the Star Tribune's Artist of the Year for her directing work. She has directed at Arena Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Guthrie, Dallas Theater Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and La Jolla Playhouse, among others.

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