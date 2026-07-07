McCarter Theatre's Historic Matthews Theatre to Get New Seats and Carpeting

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McCarter Theatre Center and Princeton University have announced a major summer renovation of the historic Ed and Marie Matthews Theatre, replacing its nearly century-old seating and carpeting while preserving the venue's original architectural character.

Since opening in 1930, the Matthews Theatre has welcomed generations of artists and audiences, hosting performers including Jimmy Stewart, Lucille Ball, and Yo-Yo Ma, as well as world premieres of Our Town and Having Our Say.

As part of the renovation, all audience seating will be replaced while retaining the theatre's existing seating layout. The original cast-iron end standards, installed in 1930 and featuring the Princeton Triangle Club logo, will be carefully restored and reinstalled.

The new seating will be manufactured by Irwin Seating Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan—the same family-owned company that built the theatre's original seats in 1929. The replacement seats will feature cast aluminum, steel, and maple wood construction with molded foam cushioning and red velour upholstery, providing improved comfort while maintaining the theatre's historic aesthetic.

In addition to the seating replacement, carpeting throughout the Matthews Theatre will also be upgraded.

The renovation was designed by Marvel Design in collaboration with theatre consultants Charcoalblue, whose previous projects include St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, TheatreSquared in Arkansas, and the renovated Lyric Theatre on Broadway.

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