TINY ROOM CONCERTS W/ JOE ICONIS to be Presented at Two River Theater

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Two River Theater will present Tiny Room Concerts w/ Joe Iconis, a concert series offering audiences an up-close and personal experience with one of musical theater’s most celebrated songwriters.

Joe Iconis' (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominee) breakout musical Be More Chill launched at Two River before taking Broadway and international stages by storm. Now after the World Premiere of his Love in Hate Nation and three sold- out 10th Anniversary concerts of Be More Chill in 2025, audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience his music in Two River’s Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library, an intimate 34-seat setting newly activated for performances and experiences on the theater’s campus.

At these performances, Iconis will be joined by three musicians for an acoustic evening featuring beloved songs, deep cuts, brand-new material, and spontaneous stories from a career spent creating unforgettable theatrical experiences. Funny, heartfelt, and never the same twice, Tiny Room Concerts w/ Joe Iconis offers audiences a chance to experience Iconis’ work the way it was first imagined: in a room full of people, sharing music together.

Performances will take place July 23-25/2026 at the Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library at Two River Theater: Thursday, July 23: 7 PM and 9:30 PM; Friday, July 24: 7 PM and 9:30 PM; and Saturday, July 25: 2 PM and 7 PM.

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