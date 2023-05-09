THE WOMAN IN BLACK and More Set For McCarter Theatre Center's 2023-24 Season

McCarter Theatre Center has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season, kicking off with Bulrusher in September. The season will also include The Woman in Black; Caroline, or Change; and more.

Check out the full lineup below!

SEPTEMBER 13 - OCTOBER 7

Bulrusher

In 1955, in the redwood country north of San Francisco, a multiracial girl grows up in a predominantly white town whose residents pepper their speech with the historical dialect of Boontling. Found floating in a basket on the river as an infant, Bulrusher is an orphan with a gift for clairvoyance that makes her feel like a stranger even amongst the strange.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 / 7:30PM

Yunchan Lim

McCarter Debut Artist and Gold Medal 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition winner, Yunchan Lim, a precocious teen with prodigious talent marries technical brilliance with youthful emotion in this classical piano performance.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 / 8:00PM

Once the Dust Settles Flowers Bloom by Olivier Tarpaga

Olivier Tarpaga's "feminist Africanist" work gives voice and body to the refugees of the Sahel region, channeling their strength and beauty.

OCTOBER 13 - OCTOBER 29

The Woman in Black

A dark and scary mystery unfolds in this masterful theatrical event. The story comes to life as an old man recounts the events of his youth when he went to the fog-embanked countryside of England to settle the estate of a family shrouded in a tragedy that continues to haunt (literally!) anyone who comes too close.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 / 7:30PM

Davóne Tines

An avant-garde bass-baritone singer that defies convention of what it means to be "classical."

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 / 8:00PM

Mark Morris Dance Group

The country's preeminent modern dance company brings an exciting program of recent works and audience favorites to the McCarter Theater.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 / 7:30PM

Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic

The latest work from one of the world's great tap dance talents, a celebratory display of artistic encounters and how to reconnect with them.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11 / 1:00PM

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

A storied symphony returns to McCarter to perform a rich program showcasing some of the Ukraine's most talented and renowned musicians.

MARCH 6 - MARCH 24

Caroline, or Change

In 1963 Louisiana, Caroline is a Black woman working as a maid, and Noah is a Jewish boy coming of age after personal tragedy. Their lives intertwine in this passionate and powerful musical set against the backdrop of the Kennedy assassination, the Civil Rights movement, and two families trying to make sense of the world and each other.

THURSDAY, MARCH 28 / 7:30PM

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

One of Chicago's premier dance companies returns to McCarter with a multi-faceted program celebrating its 45th season.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 / 7:30PM

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: 50th Anniversary

The "World's Foremost All-Male Comic Ballet Company" celebrates 50 years of leaps and laughs, in drag and en pointe.

MAY 8 - JUNE 2

Choice

In this comic, surreal and thought-provoking play, journalist Zipporah Zunder has landed the story of her life -investigating a controversial social phenomenon that could reframe the way we think about the right to choose. As she dives deep into this complex story, she's forced to reexamine her past, her (sometimes absurd) present, and the choices that have shaped her life.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 / 7:30PM

Voice and the Violin

GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell and acclaimed soprano Larisa Martinez, alongside renowned pianist Peter Dugan, present "Voice and the Violin," an intimate evening of romantic arias and modern classics.