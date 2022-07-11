THE RIVERS UNDER THE EARTH By Thornton Wilder Will Be Performed at Trenton Free Public Library This Week

The Rivers Under the Earth by Thornton Wilder will perform at 3pm on Saturday, July 16 at the Trenton Free Public Library in Trenton, NJ. The performance is free to the public, and suitable for all ages.

The one-act play centers around the Carter family at a summer picnic in Wisconsin in the mid-twentieth century. Mrs Carter (Kellie Williams), Mr Carter (Joe Schwalb) and their teenagers Francesca (Corinne Laurel) and Tom (Davis Cowart) discuss the past, present and future as they enjoy the last days of summer.

The play is part of the Thornton Wilder Summer Series coordinated by Supervising Librarian Shanshan Ming and directed by Saima Huq. Past plays include: The Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden, Cement Hands and The Wreck on the 5:25.

The American playwright and writer Thornton Wilder (pictured in photo) taught French from 1921 to 1928 at The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, NJ. He won three Pulitzer Prizes for his literary works The Bridge of San Luis Rey, Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth, and a U.S. National Book Award for the novel The Eighth Day.

Always Love Lucy Theatre was founded in 2014 by producer and director Saima Huq, whose hometown is Trenton, NJ.

Further information about this and other events at the Trenton Free Public Library can be found at www.trentonlib.org