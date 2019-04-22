THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Rolls Up to Kelsey Theatre May 4

The Magic School Bus is heading to outer space and young theater goers are invited to go along for the ride! Theatreworks USA presents its new original musical "The Magic School Bus - Lost in the Solar System" at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Based on the original book series published by Scholastic and the beloved animated series, this time around Ms. Frizzle and her class get lost on the way to the planetarium. But she saves the day by blasting off into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. When rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must pull together or risk getting lost in the solar system forever.

With music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, and a book by Marshall Pailet, this musical adaptation explores space and science, while also touching on themes of family, forgiveness and teamwork.

Theatreworks USA is America's largest and most prolific professional not-for-profit theater for young and family audiences. Since 1961, Theatreworks USA has enlightened, entertained, and instructed more than 96 million people in 49 states and Canada.

Tickets for this special performance are $16 for adults, and $14 for children, students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.net or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theater.





