THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Playwrights Kareken And Murrell To Host Talk-Back At Cape May Stage

Hear some behind-the-scenes stories about how this play came to be and ask questions about this thought-provoking show.

Sep. 14, 2022  

The Broadway hit play, The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, based on the true story between essayist, John D'Agata and a fact-checker, Jim Fingal, continues at Cape May Stage through October 2nd with a special talk-back directly following the Sunday, September 18th 2 pm matinee. The talk-back will begin at approximately 3:30 pm and is free and open to the public to attend.

Jeremy Kareken and David Murrell, playwrights of The Lifespan of a Fact, will take their place onstage alongside director Roy Steinberg, and cast members, Bill Timoney, Marlena Lustik, and Isaac Josephthal. Hear some behind-the-scenes stories about how this play came to be and ask questions about this thought-provoking show. This talk-back will begin immediately following the matinee performance at approximately 3:30 pm, and will be held inside the theater.

The Lifespan of a Fact tells the story of an unorthodox essayist John D'Agata played by
Broadway veteran, Bill Timoney and Jim Fingal, played by Isaac Josephthal, the young fact-
checker assigned to review his essay about the suicide of a young man in Las Vegas. Keeping the two men in check is Jim Fingal's demanding editor, Emily Penrose, portrayed by Cape May Stage veteran, Marlena Lustik.


The ultimate showdown between truth and fiction plays Wednesday - Saturday at 7 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 2 PM through October 2nd. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.capemaystage.org or call the box office at (609) 770-8311.

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages
audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196826®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capemaystage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.


Regional Awards


