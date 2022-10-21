THE HAUNTING OF NIGHT VALE Tour Comes To Newark

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00PM.

Oct. 21, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00PM. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future.

We have some unfinished business that haunts us and now we want it to haunt you...
Cecil and Carlos are building a new house for themselves, but strange occurrences and ghostly encounters are plaguing the construction process. It's probably nothing. After all, how could a house be haunted before it's even done being built?

This story will never be told on the podcast, plus, our live shows bring the audience into the story in surprising and thrilling ways. It's a unique experience that you can't get from listening to the podcast at home! This live show is entirely stand-alone, so bring a friend and introduce them to the town of Night Vale, too.

Tickets to see Night Vale go on sale on Friday, October 21 at 10AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



