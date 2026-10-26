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THE FIGURING to Premiere at Stockton University From HEIST! Creators

The interactive musical was created by Michael Uselmann and Alex Koceja in collaboration with director David Reiser.

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THE FIGURING to Premiere at Stockton University From HEIST! Creators

From the creative minds behind the Off-Broadway hit HEIST! comes THE FIGURING, a playful, interactive new musical created by Michael Uselmann and Alex Koceja, premiering November 12–15 at Stockton University.

Developed from the ground up in collaboration with director David Reiser and Stockton Theatre students, THE FIGURING celebrates puzzles, problem-solving, and the unpredictable joy of discovery. In this inventive 'choose-your-own-adventure' experience, audiences help shape each performance by deciding which puzzle-inspired song comes next.

Following its world-premiere run at Stockton, the production will travel to The Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ, for a special presentation on November 21, celebrating a new professional partnership between the two organizations.

This collaboration reflects Stockton Theatre's growing commitment to developing original work with professional artists while providing students with valuable experience in the creation and presentation of new musical theatre.

Event Details

Performances: November 12–15 | Stockton University

Special Presentation: November 21 | The Eagle Theatre, Hammonton

Tickets: https://stockton.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1853

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