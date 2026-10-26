Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE FIGURING to Premiere at Stockton University From HEIST! Creators
The interactive musical was created by Michael Uselmann and Alex Koceja in collaboration with director David Reiser.
From the creative minds behind the Off-Broadway hit HEIST! comes THE FIGURING, a playful, interactive new musical created by Michael Uselmann and Alex Koceja, premiering November 12–15 at Stockton University.
Developed from the ground up in collaboration with director David Reiser and Stockton Theatre students, THE FIGURING celebrates puzzles, problem-solving, and the unpredictable joy of discovery. In this inventive 'choose-your-own-adventure' experience, audiences help shape each performance by deciding which puzzle-inspired song comes next.
Following its world-premiere run at Stockton, the production will travel to The Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ, for a special presentation on November 21, celebrating a new professional partnership between the two organizations.
This collaboration reflects Stockton Theatre's growing commitment to developing original work with professional artists while providing students with valuable experience in the creation and presentation of new musical theatre.
Event Details
Performances: November 12–15 | Stockton University
Special Presentation: November 21 | The Eagle Theatre, Hammonton
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/22-1/22)
|
Marlon Wayans
State Theatre New Jersey (2/05-2/05)
|
NIC+DESI In Concert
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
Count Basie Center for the Arts (11/21-11/21)
|
North By Northwest
McCarter Theatre Center (3/10-3/21)
|
13 The Musical
Bell Theater at Bell Works (12/04-12/06) PHOTOS
|
Handel's Messiah
Alexander Kasser Theater (12/19-12/19)
|
Menopause The Musical ®
State Theatre New Jersey (2/27-2/27)
|
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/07)