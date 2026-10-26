THE FIGURING to Premiere at Stockton University From HEIST! Creators

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From the creative minds behind the Off-Broadway hit HEIST! comes THE FIGURING, a playful, interactive new musical created by Michael Uselmann and Alex Koceja, premiering November 12–15 at Stockton University.

Developed from the ground up in collaboration with director David Reiser and Stockton Theatre students, THE FIGURING celebrates puzzles, problem-solving, and the unpredictable joy of discovery. In this inventive 'choose-your-own-adventure' experience, audiences help shape each performance by deciding which puzzle-inspired song comes next.

Following its world-premiere run at Stockton, the production will travel to The Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ, for a special presentation on November 21, celebrating a new professional partnership between the two organizations.

This collaboration reflects Stockton Theatre's growing commitment to developing original work with professional artists while providing students with valuable experience in the creation and presentation of new musical theatre.

Event Details

Performances: November 12–15 | Stockton University

Special Presentation: November 21 | The Eagle Theatre, Hammonton

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 08 Hrs 39 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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