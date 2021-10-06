Swingin' Sunday Event Will Celebrate Sinatra in November

Producer Karen Morris, of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance, presents another swingin' tribute, featuring the music and career of Frank Sinatra. "Swingin' Sinatra Sunday" is a cool celebration happening on Sunday, November 7th, at the historic Nassau Inn, 10 Palmer Square, Princeton, NJ, 08542, starting promptly at 11:00am until 2:00pm.

Kicking off this fall event will be a fascinating talk by two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan. Both distinguished Sinatra authorities, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will discuss Frank Sinatra, the man and his music.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Karen Morris has been producing Sinatra inspired events over the past few years. When asked about this upcoming event Ms. Morris replied, "I'm delighted that guest speakers Chuck Granata and Dana Polan will be on hand to lend their expertise! 'It's a gasser' as Mr. Sinatra might say!"

The event festivities will also serve up a delicious breakfast buffet, followed by live musical entertainment! A famous NY Rat Pack duo will perform a variety of songs made popular by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. In addition, a very special guest star will be spotlighted. Could it be Marilyn Monroe? Attendees won't want to miss this exciting surprise performance!

For those driving to the event, please note that parking garages within Palmer Square near the Nassau Inn are located on Chambers Street and Hulfish Street. For GPS, use 25 Chambers Street or 11 Hulfish Street, Princeton, NJ, 08542.

To enter the event, tickets are required. Tickets are on sale now. For reservations and ticket link and code, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com.