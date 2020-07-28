Swingin' Social Distance Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presents another swingin' event to celebrate the music of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

This swingin' show is set for Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3pm to 5pm, at the Cherry Valley Country Club, Hobler House outdoor patio, 125 Country Club Drive, Skillman, NJ 08558.

The outdoor entertaining program is being designed with careful social distancing in mind.

When asked about the efforts to maintain a safe as well as fun program, Ms. Morris replied, "The best way to proceed is to create a healthy environment for all our guests. Being outdoors is safer and the openness does make it easier to social distance. Attendees and staff will be required to wear masks. In addition, we will be limiting the audience size as well. Should there be a weather issue, precautions are being considered. All these safe steps will create a wonderful Sinatra inspired show!"

The open air festivities will begin with an engaging chat with two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan.

Both distinguished Sinatra scholars, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will be sharing their insights as well as fascinating tidbits about Frank Sinatra.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata, Producer of the "Nancy for Frank" radio program on SiriusXM, is a writer, record producer, music historian, archivist and a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. Dana Polan is a Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.

Following the talk, the talented NY Rat Pack duo of Jesse Posa (as Frank Sinatra) and Joe Perce (as Dean Martin) will perform many classic Sinatra-Martin tunes.

A boxed lunch including desserts and soft beverages will be offered to all attendees to enjoy during the performances.

Producer Karen Morris will also be asking attendees to consider donating to the SHUPP (Send Hunger Packing Princeton) charity. SHUPP helps feed children in Princeton K-5 and nursery schools, and to date has distributed over 100,000 meals.To reserve a seat, and for all other information, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com

